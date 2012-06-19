Dutch Mendenhall's Starter Kits Running out Fast

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Brandon “Dutch” Mendenhall is down to 54 from the initial 500 of his groundbreaking “Keep it Simple” commercial real estate starter kits. The remaining 54 are expected to go very quickly. These kits demonstrate the life’s work of Dutch Mendenhall and will give their owners a crash course in everything they need to know to start making money in the commercial real estate business.



Dutch has a wealth of experience to share, important real estate marketing techniques like internet marketing, online marketing and direct mail. His years of success in the commercial real estate market is distilled into this Keep It Simple (KIS) system introductory packet, which is sure to help first timers to real estate learn his patented real estate techniques. His three step KIS system is easy to learn but difficult to master, making the starter kit a solid foundation to a new career in the commercial real estate sector.



“The Beauty of the KIS system is that it works no matter what obstacles get thrown in front of it. Unstable banks, greedy major lenders, the administration cannot slow down the real estate markets for people using my trademarked and one of a kind system.” –Dutch Mendenhall



Dutch Mendenhall’s trade secrets are going fast. Only 54 of the limited edition run of KIS starter kits are still available, and they are ready to ship. There has never been an easier opportunity to get involved in the real estate market than with this starter kit.