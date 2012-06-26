Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Dutch Mendenhall is a former baseball coach at the University of San Francisco gone commercial banking recruiter expert. Dutch is now using his vast knowledge of interpersonal training techniques and the real estate market to prepare a new generation of real estate entrepreneurs to fulfill their dreams of becoming real estate moguls. Specializing in commercial short-sale property Dutch’s techniques have made a significant amount of income for students using these revolutionary methods.



In January 2008 Dutch launched a program which focused primarily on commercial properties under distress, and commercial short sale properties. This program debuted to amazing success, and negotiated over a hundred million dollars just in commercial debt. Dutch then took the trade secrets, techniques and skills and put them into an amazing program allowing others to benefit from his knowledge and experience.



Using valuable but understandable techniques Dutch’s educational kit will explain three major stages of making a profitable move in commercial real estate. Techniques like evaluating the most profitable commercial properties, understanding easy negotiations with brokers, acquiring the properties under favorable terms and keeping strong and lucrative exist strategy in mind at all times. Gaining a comprehensive understanding of this kind of commercial real estate strategy is the one of the most likely ways for a prospective real estate mogul to make leaps and bounds in the industry.



“I’m so sure of my commercial real estate techniques that I wanted to pass them on to another generation of prospective successes. I’m so sure these techniques are valuable enough to sell that we’re giving the first 500 introductory kits away for free, just to get the word out. I can’t wait to hear your real estate short sale success story.” –Dutch Mendenhall