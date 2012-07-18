Fontana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Brandon “Dutch” Mendenhall’s unique marketing Keep it Simple (KiS) strategy offers a set of proven and viable marketing techniques to help with a variety of marketing options. Internet, or online marketing, is just one option available that works remarkably effectively with the KiS strategy. In addition the free kit offers several easy to understand software to analyze commercial sales options and assist new real estate entrepreneurs making crucial decisions that lead to business success.



Dutch Mendenhall’s KiS strategy is a three stage strategy designed to maximize profits and minimize risk on quick turnover commercial properties. These techniques yield Dutch and his brain trust of financial advisors millions of dollars in commercial revenues. These simple to understand, but highly effective techniques are augmented by the powerful deal analysis software Dutch and his team have put together to guide the entry level entrepreneur down the path to successful real estate business. These techniques have proven effective in direct mail situations, as well as online marketing.



Normally software like this would cost in the range of $500, and that wouldn’t include a hardcopy book to assist in using. With this software and instruction Dutch Mendenhall’s patented KiS method included in the free package he’s currently offering, a new generation of real estate moguls is looking excitedly to the future.



“I’ve overcome adversity my entire life and it taught me how to not only survive, but how to thrive. I’ve applied these same instincts and skills to commercial real estate finance and the result has been the same. Now I want others to be able to thrive as I have, without having to learn the hard way. That’s why I’m making this free gift available.” –Dutch Mendenhall



For More Information follow Dutch on Twitter.