Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Millionaire commercial marketing wizard Brandon Dutch Mendenhall and his team of experts have made a fantastic kit for potential entrepreneurs. This team have taken Dutch’s commercial marketing success strategy and turned it into an easily understandable crash course starter package. This Keep it Simple (KiS) commercial marketing crash course package would easily be worth $500 or more dollars on the open market. To demonstrate the faith Dutch has in this kit and its ability to market itself, the first 500 kits are being given away free of charge as an introductory marketing promotion.



This powerful introductory kit will help any prospective commercial real estate entrepreneur make learn how to make significant gains. This patented training kit contains the first steps towards using and understanding the wealth of information that Dutch Mendenhall used to make millions in the commercial marketplace. The KiS method is a simple but sophisticated market strategy that Dutch developed on his way to the success story he has become.



These basic but markedly effective sales techniques include a detailed analysis of the potential investment property via the analysis software included in the kit. Next comes learning the negotiating strategy. This teaches the steps necessary to make the purchase beneficial to the broker and thereby easier on the buyer, every single time. Last is the proven strategy of maximizing the investment potential. This is a two-step process involving buying the property at the lowest possible market value, while simultaneously crafting multiple profitable exit strategies to quickly turn over the property.



These techniques were proven in Dutch Mendenhall’s amazing financial success story. They have been codified, defined and made easy to understand by his team of financial experts. These free kits are enabling a new generation of real estate entrepreneurs to follow in Dutch’s successful financial footsteps.



“Act now and get one of my free KiS Crash course kits while they last. You could be a success story like me in no time!”-Brandon “Dutch” Mendenhall