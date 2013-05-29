DutchOvenGuide.net Aims to Be the Ultimate Resource for Cast Iron Dutch Oven Reviews and Recipes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Dutch ovens are a popular cooking tool that can be used to make delicious meals at home or while camping. Dutch ovens are generally made from cast iron, although there are a number of different shapes and styles available. With the help of a Dutch oven, everything from macaroni and cheese to steak Diane can be cooked with just a few simple steps.



A website called DutchOvenGuide.net aims to answer any questions visitors may have about Dutch ovens. The website answers the first question on many visitors’ minds, “What is a Dutch oven?”, before highlighting some of the best things to do with a Dutch oven.



As DutchOvenGuide.net describes, a Dutch oven is a durable piece of cookware that can be used for many different dishes. Some Dutch ovens are made from aluminum or ceramic, although most modern Dutch ovens are made from cast iron. These versatile pots have been used for centuries by cultures all over the world. The main difference between a Dutch oven and other pots is the tight-fitting lid and thick walls, which result in constant heat throughout the basin and thoroughly-cooked food.



Of course, as a spokesperson for DutchOvenGuide.net explains, the website is about more than just explaining what a Dutch oven is:



“After visitors discover what, exactly, makes a Dutch oven unique, they can use our website to find dozens of delicious recipes. One of the best features of a Dutch oven is how simple it is to cook delicious meals, and we’ve ranked the top 6 Dutch oven recipes that are both tasty and easy to cook. Recipes include macaroni and cheese, a crispy potato roast, and even sweet Apple crisp for dessert.”



Some people have misconceptions about Dutch ovens. Like many cast iron cookware pieces, Dutch ovens have a different cleaning process than other pieces of cookware. DutchOvenGuide.net explains that a cast iron Dutch oven should be cured with vegetable oil the first time it is used, but after that, users only need a sponge and soapy water to clean it.



Those who are ready to buy the best Dutch ovens available on the internet today will also find rankings and reviews at the DutchOvenGuide.net website:



“We’ve ranked the top three bestselling cast iron Dutch ovens available on today. These Dutch ovens combine quality with a fair price and all three pieces come with free shipping.”



Whether looking for Dutch oven recipes or simply trying to figure out what a Dutch oven is, DutchOvenGuide.net aims to answer all Dutch oven-related questions and show visitors exactly how valuable a Dutch oven can be in any type of kitchen.



