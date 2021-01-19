New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Duty-free retailing is the buying of items in shops located at airports, cruises, and ferries in which no duty is charged on the things bought. To reduce charges/taxes at international borders, consumers prefer to make duty-free transactions. Different products, including perfumes, cosmetics & beauty products, food & drinks, electronic goods, and apparel & accessory, are accessible at these stores.



The Global Duty-Free Retailing Market report gives a comprehensive overview of the market scenario to present accurate forecasts of the upcoming years with special focus on the competitive landscape, market segmentation, current and emerging trends, and strategic recommendations to help readers gain a robust footing in the market. The report also focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with descriptive company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.



Key Players - Dufry, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free, LVMH, Aer Rianta International (ARI), China Duty Free Group, Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann, JR/Group (James Richardson), King Power International Group (Thailand), The Shilla Duty Free



Market Drivers



APAC is predicted to be the biggest duty-free shopping sector and is expected to be the fastest CAGR in the projected time frame. The increase is due to the increase in the number of new air routes as well as the launch of the LCC. Moreover, the rise of duty-free retailing in APAC is attributed to the increasing number of Chinese outbound travelers who make a substantial contribution to duty-free retail industry revenue. Furthermore, the continuous rise of the middle-class demographic is another big factor leading to the growth of the demand in the area.



Market Segmentation by Type:



Perfumes

Cosmetics

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Others



Segmentation of the Market by Application:



Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others



Regional Landscape



Factors that lead to demand growth include an increasing number of new air routes, the arrival of LCC carriers, and an increase in usage and buying power in China and India. Furthermore, the digitization and accelerated penetration of social networking in APAC countries are expected to generate profitable positions for vendors operating in APAC during the projected timeline.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Duty-Free Retailing market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



Key Coverage of the Duty-Free Retailing Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Duty-Free Retailing market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Duty-Free Retailing market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



