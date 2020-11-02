New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- The Global Duty-Free Retailing Market report released by Reports and Data encompasses vital aspects of the Duty-Free Retailing market and offers critical insights about the market size, share, global spread, trends, demands, and opportunities. The report discusses in detail the competitive landscape of the market on both the regional and global scale. It analyzes the key regions and market segments to offer a better understanding of the competitive scenario. Moreover, the report discusses in detail the latest product and technological advancements to offer a comprehensive understanding of the Duty-Free Retailing market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the lucrative growth opportunities and investments to assist the readers and businesses in developing strategic expansion plans. It also helps readers gain maximum return on their investments.



The report is further attuned to the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the key segments of the Duty-Free Retailing market. The report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain and demands of the market and offers key insights into market growth. The report also addresses the challenges caused by the pandemic and offers insightful data on how to overcome the barriers. The research study also includes a current and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Duty-Free Retailing market.



The report offers a segmentation analysis of the market to impart a better understanding of the market. The report segments the Duty-Free Retailing market on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, end-user industries, technologies, and key geographical regions of the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show lucrative growth in the projected timeline.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Others



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others



Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report provides extensive coverage of the competitive landscape of the Duty-Free Retailing market with company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market reach, and global position. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Dufry

Lagardère Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Heinemann

JR/Group (James Richardson)

King Power International Group (Thailand)

The Shilla Duty Free

Others



To summarize, the Global Duty-Free Retailing Market report is a dependable and authentic source for attaining crucial information and market insights to advance and boost your business significantly. The report studies all crucial aspects, such as present and future economic scenarios, beneficial opportunities, limitations, drivers and constraints, market growth rate, and risks.



