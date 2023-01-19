NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- The Latest published a market study on Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Duty Free & Travel Retail space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2028. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Aer Rianta International (Ireland), China Duty-Free Group (China), DFS Group (Hong Kong)., The Shilla Duty-Free (South Korea), Dubai Duty-Free (Dubai), Dufry (Switzerland), Lotte Duty-Free (South Korea), Duty-Free Americas (United States), Ever Rich Duty-Free (Taiwan), Gebr. Heinemann (Germany).



Duty-free and travel retail is a retailing channel offering items to worldwide explorers in an exceptionally controlled retail climate administered by customs remittances, for example, air terminals, ports, ships, voyage ships, and landline shops, and their tasks are represented by public traditions specialists. Items that can be sold duty-free fluctuate by ward and various standards dependent on the job estimations, remittance limitations, and different variables. Air terminals address most of such deals around the world Duty-free and travel retail produces essential incomes for public flight, travel, and the travel industry ventures. Air terminals specifically progressively depend on business incomes to subsidize the improvement of their framework and to assist them with keeping the arrival charges payable via aircrafts as low as could be expected. At air terminals across the world, retail is presently the biggest supporter of non-aeronautical pay.



by Type (Beauty and Personal Care, Eatables, Fashion Accessories and Hard Luxury, Tobacco, Wines and Spirits, Other), Application (Airlines, Airports, Ferries, Seaports, Train Stations, Other), By Product Brand (Local Brand, National Brand, Global Brand)



Market Trends:

Increase in the Duty-free and travel retail globally

The rapid penetration of social media and digitalization in duty-free and travel retail shops



Opportunities:

Companies are partnering with duty-free stores to launch limited or exclusive products

Opening more duty-free and travel retail shops to increase different growth opportunities



Market Drivers:

The rising popularity of the travel and tourism industry

The increasing focus on digitalizing the retailing process to maximize profits

The growing demand for retail chains for luxury and premium brands of various products

On 10 June 2021, Dufry, a leading global travel retailer, has been made a new ten-year concession contract at the Martinique Aimé Césaire International Airport. The increased retail space will also enable the offering of a larger product mix from global brands covering all typical duty-free categories, such as perfume and cosmetics, confectionery, tobacco, spirits, jewelry, and travel accessories. A refined selection of local food and souvenirs will complete the product assortment and provide a distinctive sense of place for this tropical island.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



