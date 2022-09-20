New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- The Latest Released Duty Free & Travel Retail Market study by AMA Research has evaluated the future growth potential of Duty Free & Travel Retail market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Duty Free & Travel Retail market.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Aer Rianta International (Ireland), China Duty-Free Group (China), DFS Group (Hong Kong)., The Shilla Duty-Free (South Korea), Dubai Duty-Free (Dubai), Dufry (Switzerland), Lotte Duty-Free (South Korea), Duty-Free Americas (United States), Ever Rich Duty-Free (Taiwan), Gebr. Heinemann (Germany),



Definition:

Duty-free and travel retail is a retailing channel offering items to worldwide explorers in an exceptionally controlled retail climate administered by customs remittances, for example, air terminals, ports, ships, voyage ships, and landline shops, and their tasks are represented by public traditions specialists. Items that can be sold duty-free fluctuate by ward and various standards dependent on the job estimations, remittance limitations, and different variables. Air terminals address most of such deals around the world Duty-free and travel retail produces essential incomes for public flight, travel, and the travel industry ventures. Air terminals specifically progressively depend on business incomes to subsidize the improvement of their framework and to assist them with keeping the arrival charges payable via aircrafts as low as could be expected. At air terminals across the world, retail is presently the biggest supporter of non-aeronautical pay.



Market Trends:

The rapid penetration of social media and digitalization in duty-free and travel retail shops

Increase in the Duty-free and travel retail globally



Market Drivers:

The rising popularity of the travel and tourism industry

The increasing focus on digitalizing the retailing process to maximize profits



Market Opportunities:

Opening more duty-free and travel retail shops to increase different growth opportunities

Companies are partnering with duty-free stores to launch limited or exclusive products



The Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Beauty and Personal Care, Eatables, Fashion Accessories and Hard Luxury, Tobacco, Wines and Spirits, Other), Application (Airlines, Airports, Ferries, Seaports, Train Stations, Other), By Product Brand (Local Brand, National Brand, Global Brand)



Global Duty Free & Travel Retail market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Duty Free & Travel Retail market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Duty Free & Travel Retail

-To showcase the development of the Duty Free & Travel Retail market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Duty Free & Travel Retail market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Duty Free & Travel Retail

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Duty Free & Travel Retail market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Duty Free & Travel Retail market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Production by Region Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Report:

Duty Free & Travel Retail Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Duty Free & Travel Retail Market

Duty Free & Travel Retail Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

Duty Free & Travel Retail Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

Duty Free & Travel Retail Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Beauty and Personal Care, Eatables, Fashion Accessories and Hard Luxury, Tobacco, Wines and Spirits, Other}

Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Analysis by Application {Airlines, Airports, Ferries, Seaports, Train Stations, Other}

Duty Free & Travel Retail Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Duty Free & Travel Retail Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Duty Free & Travel Retail market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Duty Free & Travel Retail near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Duty Free & Travel Retail market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



