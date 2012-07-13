DVD-CD-Duplication-Replication.com Offers Great Value CD or DVD Replication Services

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- In a world that is becoming increasingly technological, CD and DVD replication is a common need for many businesses and individuals. As well as more traditional uses, DVDs or CDs are now widely used as a promotional tool for businesses. They are also a convenient way for people to distribute home movies or photographs of their precious personal memories among the family. Because of this increased demand there is a growing market for duplication.



One website making waves in this sector is DVD-CD-Duplication-Replication.com. This site is a showcase for the DVD and CD duplication services of Indigo CD and DVD Manufacturing, one of the world’s most reputable and long established CD and DVD companies. They offer a huge range of replication services, delivering freshly burned CDs and DVDs in every conceivable packaging.



CDs are available in both traditional and innovative cases and wraps, from standard, professional jewel cases to attention grabbing six panel digipacks. There are also simple packaging solutions for customers on a tight budget, such as simple PVC wallets and card sleeves.



DVDs are available in industry standard packaging, with a choice of black or clear cases. There are also eco-friendly options available for those who are concerned about the environmental impact of their packaging. CDs and DVDs are even available from the site without any packaging at all.



Each of their CD and DVD duplication options are outlined clearly on the site, with full colour, high-resolution photographs to avoid any confusion. There is also a detailed description with guidance on which packaging solution might be suitable for the customer’s individual needs.



All of their full colour packaging artwork is fully customisable, and the site provides downloadable templates for customer artwork. They also provide templates for the colour image that will be printed directly onto the CD or DVD.



Interested visitors to the website can fill out an online form to receive a quick quote.



A spokesman for the site said: “There are a huge number of potential uses for your own, custom, professionally made CDs or DVDs. We get a lot of orders from bands with home recording studios, or from people who want to give out a custom DVD of their home movies to other members of the family. We also have a lot of corporate clients, who give out DVDs as promotional gifts. Whatever use you have for custom CDs or DVDs, we aim to provide the very best service as a reasonable price.”



DVD-CD-Duplication-Replication.com is the website of Indigo CD and DVD Manufacturing, a UK based CD and DVD replication company.



