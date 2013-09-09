iDEA Media Now Offering Customized Solutions for Blu-Ray Replication and Packaging

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Large space and high-quality video and audio come instantly with Blu-Ray discs. The technology has seen a widely adaption from the domains of corporates and filmmakers and now is counted among the most efficient and classy method to communicate business and art. iDEA Media, a vertical of InnerWorkings Company, now syncs with this rapid change and offers the most subtle customized solution for one’s Blu-Ray replication needs.



The company now encourages customers to choose Blu-Ray for its high efficiency and quality. A spokesperson for iDEA Media speaks, “Because of the beam's shorter wavelength (405 nanometers), substantially more data can be stored on a Blu-ray Disc than on the DVD format, which uses a red (650 NM) laser. A two-layer Blu-ray Disc can store 50 gigabytes, almost six times the capacity of a two-layer DVD, or ten and a half times that of a single-layer DVD.”



Apart from Blu-Ray duplication, the company further offers its clients with the very best packaging solutions. The company has already listed a few of their previous work on their website which includes some of the most popular options to choose from. “We can custom manufacture any packaging made from any substrate that you can imagine”, the spokesperson also confirms. The company offers both custom and standard packaging solutions.



Although the Blu-ray replication and packaging may cost more than the usual DVDs and CDs, but it is yet a scenario of ‘quality over cost’. Many corporates have started to see the possibilities of Blu-ray as a future media tool, also because of its huge demand among customers. Contact iDEA Media to get benefits from this trend.



About iDEA Media Replication

iDEA Media Replication has been in the media manufacturing and duplication industry almost as long as there has been an industry. Custom loading and duplicating audio cassettes and VHS tapes in the 80’s, manufacturing CDs and DVDs in the 90s, and HD-DVDs as well as Blu-ray discs today iDEA has always made strides to insure that individuals stay on top of the technology in the portable media market.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ideamediaservices.com/blu-ray_replication.shtml



Address: 600 W Chicago, Ste 850, Chicago 60657

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