DVD Slideshow Builder Deluxe Released by WonderShare.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- In the multimedia age, audiovisual material is all-pervading. With the upswing in affordable technology allowing us to capture images, video and sound at high quality, the ability to edit these source materials into something more is becoming a growing desire for consumers.



Wondershare is looking to corner this market, with a range of software designed to help individuals with all their multimedia needs.



The site offers a range of products, from a PDF converter for documents and spreadsheets, to a data recovery tool in case of lost or damaged files, to its video conversion and editing solutions. The site also offers special rates on other consumer software, such as iTunBack and the ViVideo mac-based editing suite.



Whether looking for a slideshow to commemorate a wedding, christening or graduation slideshow ideas can be made into realities better than ever before with the release of the new Deluxe edition of Wondershare’s DVD Slideshow Builder.



The Wondershare DVD Slideshow Builder Deluxe is based on the DVD Slideshow Builder Standard, with a host of new features and advantages. The Deluxe edition allows consumers to make DVD slideshows with photos and videos using more than four hundred and eighty free Hollywood movie styles, with customized 3D transition and motion effects, built-in clipart, sound effects and more. With more than a hundred and fifty free static and dynamic DVD menus, the DVD can be enjoyed on your TV, PC or gaming platform. The slideshow can also be uploaded to YouTube, Facebook and other online platforms.



The site has already garnered several accolades from mainstream internet reviewers, with an Outstanding rating from Cnet for their video converter, a Lifehacker “best” for their PDF converter and similar positive reviews from PC World and others.



Their spokesman is keen to see the new Slideshow Builder Deluxe follow in the footsteps of past products to earn a similar reputation, “We’ve stacked the software with new features and streamlined the operation, and we’ve made sure it’s future-proof by including 3D transitions along with 2D. With the ability to add titles and voice-overs from the streamlined wizard-style interface, the software is designed to be easy to use, and yield great results quickly.”



