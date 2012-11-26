DVDLand.com.au Offers Australia's Biggest DVD Selection

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- DVDs took over from VHS as the most popular home video entertainment format soon after they were introduced in the 1990s. With vastly improved audio and visual quality, they first gained ground in the high-end “home cinema” market. A succession of equipment price drops saw them trickle down and dominate the industry.



One of the most popular DVD retailers in Australia is DVDLand.com.au, a well-known and long established online DVD specialist. Over the last decade they have gained an enviable reputation for their huge selection and competitive prices.



The site has a massive selection of over 35,000 items, but the vast contents of the site are neatly arranged to provide a great experience for visitors. The DVDs are arranged by genre, and comedy, horror, drama and action fans will know exactly where to look for their favourite movies and TV shows.



DVDLand is continually updated with new products and other information. The new release DVD section is generally considered to be Australia’s fastest updated, with new titles available on the day of their release.



The site also has a section dedicated to DVD box sets. Here whole TV series and film franchises are available for purchase in commemorative boxes, often at surprisingly low prices. Titles range from movie classics to the very latest TV shows.



In addition to the vast number of DVDs, DVDLand also sells movies and TV series in the high definition Blu-Ray format. There is also a wide range of video games and other home entertainment media.



A spokesperson for the site said: “We’ve been going strong for ten years, making us one of the most long established DVD retailers on the internet. The whole time we’ve been in operation we have been dedicated to providing the largest choice of DVDs in Australia. The selection of DVDs that we stock is second to none, and we genuinely believe that we have every single DVD that is currently available in Australia. We also offer a service where we will attempt to track down difficult to find or obscure titles for our customers. As well as choice, pricing is a big part of our strategy and a fundamental ingredient in the recipe of our success. We believe in offering DVDs at the lowest possible price, as well as giving our customers the best possible service.”



About DVDLand.com.au

DVDLand.com.au is an Australian online retailer of DVDs, Blu-Rays, Video Games, and other home entertainment media.



For more information please visit http://www.DVDLand.com.au