DVDMovieBargains.com Ramps Up Efforts to Provide Affordable Entertainment

Vallejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The current decline in worldwide economic status has led to dramatic increases in living expenses. Costs of housing, utilities, food, fuel and other basic necessities are consistently rising while household incomes are, at best, remaining steady. These statistics present a strain on the average family to make ends meet on a monthly basis, leaving little to no money left for entertainment and recreational purposes. In an effort to ease the resulting stress on the average household, DVDMovieBargains.com has ramped up efforts to provide the affected families with inexpensive movies to be purchased online.



K Ramone of DVDMovieBargains.com stated, "We realize entertainment and recreation are not considered a necessity in the same respect as shelter, electricity, running water, fuel, food, health care and other things vital to surviving comfortably; however, many families are being forced to forfeit any form of recreation in order to endure these tough economic times. This can cause a great deal of frustration and misery in its own right. People are working hard to make ends meet, sometimes even taking on second jobs to provide their families with the things they need, but still they have no income left over to take their families out for a nice meal, visit theme parks or go out to a movie with their children."



"Through our website, families can purchase dvd movies at an easily affordable price," Ramone continued, "We offer an extensive line of popular movies and television shows on both blu-ray and dvd at very low prices. Our selections include thrillers, adventures, comedies, horrors, documentaries, romances, children and family and even concerts, game shows and reality series. We feel confident our customers will be able to find something every member of their family can enjoy; furthermore, they can watch their favorite movies and television shows in the comfort of their own home without putting a strain on their monthly budget. In doing so, these families can spend time together, escaping from the realities of everyday life, if only for a couple of hours. We can't eliminate financial difficulty but we hope to at least relieve some of the anxiety brought on by these tough economic times."



Ramone spoke of their selection from which to choose, "New out on dvd, we have titles such as The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Les Miserables, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2, Lincoln, Rise of the Guardians and The Bible: The Epic Miniseries, just to name a few. Some of our movies coming soon to dvd are: Stitches, Freeloaders, Easy Money and Family Weekend. In addition to new releases, we also offer many classics and old favorites."



About DVDMovieBargains.com

DVDMovieBargains.com, an Amazon Services LLC Associates Program affiliate, provides the public with an online selection of affordable dvd and blu-ray movies and television programs.