DVT Awareness Month Encourages Individuals to Know Their Risk Level and Be Proactive

Deep vein thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms in the deep veins of the body. If it breaks loose and travels to other areas of the body such as the lungs, heart, or brain it can cause death or severe damage. When a clot does this, it is called a pulmonary embolism (PE). PEs cause an untimely death in one out of three people, notes the National Blood Clot Alliance. The alliance also reports that almost 80 percent of people are not aware of how life-threatening a blood clot can be.



As a result, March is the month that is dedicated as DVT Awareness Month. “It is critical that people know their risk of DVT and PE,” said Vascular PRN President Greg Grambor. “If you've had a major surgery, long flight, family history of blood clots, or are immobile, just to name a few, you are at risk. There are steps you can take to reduce your risk with a doctor's guidance.”



As part of DVT Awareness Month, individuals and their loved ones should get a physical exam and review their medical history. If there is a risk of blood clots, there are medicines, therapies, and steps that people can take to lessen the chances of DVT and a PE from happening.



“We help medical professionals with intermittent and sequential compression therapy devices,” said Grambor. “These types of vascular pumps can improve the flow of blood in the leg, foot, or calf. These machines can be used in the pre or post-surgery setting and we even have a portable DVTCare system that patients can take with them anywhere.”



The past few years have shown that top athletes, celebrities, teens, and those who thought they were not at risk can be vulnerable to having a blood clot. Blood clots do not just happen to the old and overweight, notes the National Blood Clot Alliance. Knowing the signs of DVT – shortness of breath, chest pain, rapid heartbeat, an unexplained cough – and staying active and in touch with a medical professional to review one's medical status can mean all the difference in staying healthy and preventing a blood clot.



To learn more about frequently asked questions about DVT, and view the PolyGel portable device, Sequential Compression Devices, or IPC devices, visit http://www.vascularprn.com/ or call 800.886.4331. Vascular PRN has decades of experience helping nursing homes, surgery centers and hospitals, managed care organizations, and other institutions with their DVT product needs.