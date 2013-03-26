Dwayna Litz "Still" Is an Eclectic Surprise for Christian Music

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Dwayna Litz moved to Nashville at seventeen and after singing demos for major songwriters and beginning to write songs at age twenty, she signed a publishing deal at age twenty-one with Buddy Killen Music. Garnering attention from the major producers on Music Row, she was discovered by sound engineer and producer Mark Miller who worked at Jack’s Tracks Studios owned by Allen Reynolds where they produced and recorded all the Garth Brooks hit songs. Mark recorded masters (soon to come on iTunes) of her singing songs by the best songwriters in Nashville, including Garth Brooks, Pat Alger and Kostas, as Dwayna was around such talent daily in the studio and publishing company owned by famed producer, Allen Reynolds. As she grew as an artist, she found herself writing soulful melodies more in the genre of adult contemporary/ pop love songs. Dwayna had her first cut as a songwriter when Patti LaBelle recorded “Let Me Be There for You” on her Grammy nominated “Flame” album.



Dwayna Litz’s “Still” is an uplifting, inspirational journey. With elements of jazz, country, pop, bluegrass, and R&B, this artist can’t be pegged as just “one thing” in genre. Dwayna believes a song has no meaning unless it has soul. The prayers her mother taught her to pray before she could talk plainly and growing up singing solos of hymns in Baptist churches beginning at age three gave her soul a home musically. “Still” reflects the simplicity of summers Dwayna spent waking up on an East Tennessee morning to hear her grandfather playing self-taught bluegrass music on the guitar and mandolin throughout the week with church on Sundays and Wednesday night. “Old Time Religion” encompasses both soul and bluegrass with her revised lyrics reminiscent of her childhood in the South. “Place Of Surrender” was recorded in Atlanta, GA, with Atlanta’s top R&B musicians. Look for a music video this year of Dwayna performing “Honest Life” with the tune explaining her standard for success as an individual. From the feisty “Livin’ For God Alone” to the inspirational “No More Prisoner of Yesterday,” it is obvious these songs come from an authentic, refreshing place as a welcomed surprise in Christian music.



Like Dwayna’s 2012 Jazz release “Counting Your Blessings,” all of her songs on “Still” were not manufactured to sound like anyone else; they are uniquely “Dwayna” to encompass an amalgam of styles full of Gospel soul, strength and resilience.



About Dwayna Litz

Dwayna Litz lives in NYC where she is founder and president of the Christian organization Lighting the Way Worldwide. www.LightingtheWayWorldwide.org



“Still” by Dwayna Litz is available on Amazon, iTunes and CD Baby.



Dwayna Litz “Still” Album Release March 15, 2013



www.DwaynaLitz.com



Email: DwaynaLitzMusic@gmail.com