DWG International Releases New Car Care Products

South Lyon, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The product is intended to be used between applications of DWG Classic or Ultra-ion, both of which are car products also made by DWG International. Quick Mist is intended to give a car protection and shine in between a polishing or wax. Quick Mist has a combination of unique nanotechnology polymers which revive the cutting-edge formula of the PolyGuard-3 shield. It will leave a protect surface when it is used between an application of DWG Classic or Ultra-ion formulas.



However, the Quick Mist product is not supposed to be used as a substitute for the DWG Classic or Ultra-ion products. This is because it does not have the full range of polymers, vital emulsifiers or UV-protection that is found in the company’s other full-spectrum products.



Quick Mist will easily get rid of grime, blotches and dust and give a polished look to any car in just second. It can be safely used on any exterior surface, such as plastic trim, paint, clear coats, glass, fiberglass, chrome, gel coats, and many more. This product is also safe to use on a vehicle that has synthetic or traditional wax on it.



Find out more about Quick Mist, and any water-free car wash products which are offered by DWG International, please visit http://www.driwashc2c.com. Also, the company is offering the 16 ounce bottle of Quick Mist and an applicator for the low price of $11.49. Hurry because this offer is for a limited time only!