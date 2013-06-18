DWI Attorney of NJ Stephen Lukach III Prepares for Increase in DWI Cases This Summer

Haddon Heights, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- This summer, many new college graduates will be celebrating four years of hard work finally paying off. Celebration sometimes comes with people drinking irresponsibly as they drive from party to party, drinking more and more during each trip. DWI Attorney of NJ, Stephen Lukach III is preparing for the increase of DWI cases that will happen this summer. On his website, Mr. Lukach offers tips on how to avoid a DWI and what to do if charged with a DWI. People can also contact him over the phone for immediate legal counseling.



Being accused of driving while intoxicated in the state of New Jersey, or any other state for that matter, is a very serious matter. People will have an infinitely better chance of being successful if they hire a New Jersey DWI Attorney. Often times, young people do not understand the severe penalties that affect their lives if the DWI is not handled properly. It is hard to enjoy a summer full of BBQs and backyard parties, if the accused has their license suspended, is jailed, or is forced to take DWI classes.



Stephen Lukach III can provide the legal help young people need to stay safe this summer. It is a mistake for a person to take on the case alone, and as DWI attorney, Stephen Lukach III will determine which defenses are needed when fighting the case. Familiar with New Jersey DWI statutes, Stephen Lukach III will properly handle the matter from the beginning.



About Stephen Lukach III

Stephen Lukach III is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. His legal practice centers on DWI defense. As a respected New Jersey DWI Lawyer, Stephen Lukach III has been practicing DWI Law for several years. Along with being a member of the National College for DWI/DUI Defense, Mr. Lukach is a Qualified Practitioner in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and a Certified Alcotest Operator. Mr. Lukach III has defended hundreds of clients and he takes pride in his many successes.



For further information on the DWI Lawyer in NJ, call 888-400-1DWI (1394) for a free consultation, or visit http://njdrunkdrivinglawyer.com/. Visit the site today for a free initial legal consultation with Stephen M. Lukach, III.