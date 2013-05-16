DWI Attorney Stephen Lukach III Touts the Success of Having a Recent .19 Blood Alcohol Reading Thrown Out

Haddon Heights, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Stephen Lukach III, a DWI attorney in New Jersey, was successful in getting a breath test reading of .19% thrown out in Camden City Municipal Court after the state couldn’t prove DWI based on psycho-physicals (standardized field sobriety tests. "The State gave us what they believed to be all of the evidence they had on the Alcotest Machine used in testing the Defendant's breath sample,” Attorney Lukach said. Through diligent investigation, Attorney Lukach discovered that they had not provided him service and repair records for 2 of the 4 occasions that the machine was sent back to Draeger, Inc., the manufacturer. When this was brought to Judge Burkett's attention, he gave the State two weeks to comply with Attorney Lukach’s discovery request. Attorney Lukach arrived back to court only to find out that they were unable to produce these important documents.



Attorney Lukach added, “On our motion, the Judge agreed with us and suppressed the Blood Alcohol reading. He further scheduled this matter for trial based on the Standardized Field Sobriety tests. Given the fact that the Defendant has medical issues with her ankles and legs and that she was asked to perform the tests on a snowy road while wearing heels, we feel confident that we will be successful at trial".



Since beginning his practice, Attorney Stephen Lukach has handled thousands of situations like this, assisting those in need of DWI legal representation. Clients have been represented in many counties of New Jersey and Pennsylvania including Burlington County, Camden County, Philadelphia, Bucks County and Delaware. On his website, visitors can find up to date information on everything regarding DWI law and practices.



About Stephen Lukach III

Stephen Lukach III is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. His legal practice centers on DWI defenses. As a respected New Jersey DWI Lawyer, Stephen Lukach III has been practicing DWI Law for several years. Along with being a member of the National College for DWI/DUI Defense, Mr. Lukach is a Qualified Practitioner in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and a Certified Alcotest Operator. Mr. Lukach III has defended hundreds of clients and he takes pride in his many successes.



For further information on the DWI Lawyer in NJ, call 888-400-1DWI (1394) for a free consultation, or visit http://njdrunkdrivinglawyer.com/. Visit the site today for a free initial legal consultation with Stephen M. Lukach, III.