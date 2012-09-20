Attorney John C. Prezas Releases DWI Survival Tips for Williamson County, Texas Residents

Georgetown, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Attorney John C. Prezas, a leading DWI defense attorney in Williamson County, Texas, has announced the release of his DWI Survival Tips, a tip sheet designed to help drivers preserve their rights in the event that they are pulled over on suspicion of DWI. The survival tips include what information a driver must disclose to an officer, whether or not a field sobriety test must be taken, and reminders about the requirements pertaining to breath and blood tests.



Texas Courts, particularly in Williamson County, pursue DWI cases very aggressively, making it crucial that drivers know their rights and take the appropriate measures to protect them. While a DWI charge is a very serious matter, drivers should contact an attorney immediately, as there are many factors that can affect the outcome of the case. Key among these are the actions of the driver during the initial stop, making it vital that drivers know in advance what they should and shouldn’t do in the event that they’re pulled over.



“Because of the great risk to public safety, DWI charges are treated very seriously in Williamson County, and rightly so,” says Attorney Prezas. “However, not everyone who is pulled over for DWI is guilty, and it is important that drivers take the right steps to ensure that their rights are protected.”



The DWI Survival Tips can be found on Attorney Prezas’ website, at http://www.wilcocriminallawyer.com.



About Williamson County District Attorney

In 2009, Attorney John C. Prezas joined the Williamson County District Attorney’s office as a felony prosecutor, where he prosecuted all levels of felony crimes from state jail felonies to habitual offenders facing 25 years to life in prison. Prezas handled these cases from initial investigation through in-court negotiations and jury trial. Now, Prezas that knowledge and experience to work representing people accused of crimes in Williamson, Travis, and other Central Texas counties.