Answering a query, DWISI's spokesperson commented, "DWISI is a social media-inspired P2P online shopping platform that uses an AI technology to recommend products and sellers to its users. This is not just a contemporary but also a unique method of buying and selling second-hand items. On DWISI, you can also display your items to prospective buyers; with quality pictures, you can be sure to attract countless buyers. You can either trade your items via our website or with the DWISI application, which both work the same way".



On DWISI, users (sellers) can list as much clothing as they want to until potential buyers contact them. Sellers can display various kinds of clothing, such as casual clothing, graphic T-shirts, low-cost clothing, luxury brands, and designer bags. The platform helps sellers avoid the daily cost of renting a stall to sell their clothing. Moreover, DWISI only charges a low amount as a commission fee on all sales made. Thus, those who would like to sell clothes in Dubai on DWISI can trust them to attach no further or hidden costs.



The spokesperson further added, "Through DWISI, selling second-hand or unwanted clothing just got easier. All you need to do is download the DWISI app on your mobile phone, register, capture photos of all the clothing you intend to put away, and then list them. Without paying a fee for listing, you are entitled to 88% of each sale. As soon as the transaction for each item ends, you will receive your payment electronically. More so, you need to send via courier or make available other means to deliver the clothes or items to your buyers".



Moreover, Prada bags are iconic, and the brand, Prada, has a captivating history. It became a renowned fashion brand in the 1990s. Prada was founded when Mario Prada and his brother, Fratelli Prada, set up a leather goods shop in 1913 in Milan, Italy. Prada launched the Bowler Handbag in the spring/summer of the year 2000. In contemporary fashion, Prada's Bowler handbag is widely known. Hence, people who desire to buy or sell Prada bags in UAE can do so through DWISI.



