Dwyer & McDevitt Personal Injury Lawyers Participates in Free Consultation Plan

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- According to statistics released by The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over three million injuries and 40,000 deaths result just from the 5.5 million car accidents in the U.S. each year, with an additional 60,000 personal injuries and 5,000 deaths resulting every year from truck accidents. Daniel McDevitt, a personal injury attorney with Dwyer & McDevit (McDevittLawOffices.com), explains that victims of motor accidents are typically seriously injured and after a serious accident then face issues they never expected such as medical bills, the inability to work to support themselves and their family and the need for on-going significant medical care and rehabilitation.



Says McDevitt, "Victims of car and truck accidents need to evaluate their legal rights and options and ultimately recover the compensation they deserve. If you have been injured because of someone else’s negligence, it is important to consult an experienced personal injury lawyer to discuss the legal issues and options. The impact of a motor vehicle accident ranges from the inconvenience of property damage to serious injury or death. A personal injury lawyer can evaluate all of the issues raised by a car accident. This includes the fault or negligence of the defendant, the right of the injured person to compensation and the steps necessary to obtain the compensation a victim deserves."



Most personal injury attorneys offer a free consultation to discuss the details of the case, allowing both the attorney and the victim to decide if they would like to pursue the case. McDevitt explains what is discussed in the consultation. "A free case evaluation is offered by phone or in person, depending on the situation. It's best to call in and make an appointment before you accept any settlement with an insurance company. The consultation will include a discussion of the accident, the injury suffered and the care received as well as an assessment of how the claim should proceed. The case evaluation is an interview with a potential client and often includes a review of materials such as the police report and medical records. This provides the information necessary for the prospective client to assess whether they need a lawyer and how the firm can help. There is never an obligation to hire the firm or pay any money for the time spent discussing the case."



"Many accident victims are hesitant to seek legal help after an accident because they're afraid of the financial obligations, but they must understand most personal injury attorneys work on a contingency fee basis. The attorney receives a percentage of the money recovered for you. This agreement provides a risk free fee structure for the clients. The client is not charged any amount while the claim is pending. Weekly or monthly bills are not sent to the client and there is no need for a retainer payment. If the attorney is not successful in recovering money, the client is not charged any amount for the professional time spent on the case. The contingency fee charged is typically one-third of the amount recovered."



About Dwyer & McDevitt Personal Injury Lawyers

Dwyer & McDevitt, P.C. (McDevittLawOffices.com) is a personal injury law firm serving seriously injured clients in Chicago and throughout Illinois. With over 45 years of experience representing clients suffering from serious personal injury or death because of another's negligence, they provide clients personal attention, a track record of proven results and the experience necessary to maximize the compensation they receive.