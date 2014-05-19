DX Mall Introduces Discounts, Flash Sales and New Collections for Spring and Summer

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Spring is here, and the heavy, dark clothes of winter are being put into the wardrobe once again. Most people like to refresh their clothing choices to stay on top of the trends when spring arrives, but doing so can be expensive. In order to help people make their money go further, DX Mall was created to provide low price, high quality goods direct from China. The site has introduced new ranges of shoes and dresses, as well as exclusive discounts on a range of goods.



The new ranges of shoes are for both men and women. The range of casual shoes from DXMall include everything from weather resistant all terrainers, classic style flat tops and beach sandals, while their range of dress shoes include men’s brogues, women’s high heels, wedges and more.



The cheap fashion dresses from DXMall are nevertheless of outstanding quality, and cover all occasions, from halter neck beach dresses for holidays to bohemian long dresses for stylish nights out and chiffon summer dresses to keep cool in the sunshine.



New additions are not the only reason to visit the site however, with a rolling daily flash sale randomized by category, 25% off on shoes (http://www.dxmall.com/albums/201405/IMshoes/index.html) including the new additions, and up to 50% off on their range of world cup accessories (http://www.dxmall.com/albums/201404/worldcup/index.html).



A spokesperson for DX Mall explained, “Everything on our website comes with a range of photos of the product modeled from different angles so individuals know exactly how it will fall, together with detailed information on sizes so individuals can get their order right first time. With easy and secure payment options, it has never been simpler or easier to find great fashion at low prices. The new ranges we have now released are just the beginning, and new products are being added all the time, so users are well advised to bookmark the page and check back daily for new deals. We will always have something for everyone.”



About DX Mall

DX Mall is an online retailer based in China providing global customers with a vast range and high cost-performance products for daily use. These include health & beauty, sports & outdoors, fashion & clothing, jewelry & watches, home & garden, and more. They regularly extend product ranges and make shopping convenient, pleasant and safe. For more information please visit: http://www.dxmall.com/