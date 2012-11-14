DXB Rooms Offers Exclusive Dubai Shopping Festival Package

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- DXB rooms, a leading player in the travel and tourism industry, now offers exclusive 2nights/4days tour package to the customers wishing to attend the Dubai shopping festival, also known as Layali Dubai in Arabic. The shopping festival is an annual shopping, entertainment and cultural extravaganza that attracts tourists from all over the world. The package includes 3 nights accommodation in Dubai, daily breakfast, city tour of Dubai, Dubai desert safari with BBQ dinner, private airport pick up and drop facilities etc. This is one of the most comprehensive Dubai Safari packages that the tourism industry has to offer.



Dubai Shopping Festival is basically a shopping paradise, Dubai is known around the world as such a paradise throughout the year, but they really lay out the red carpet during shopping festival month, with over 2300 retail outlets participating that offer everything imaginable from gold, perfume, haute couture, and cars electronics to handicrafts and textiles. DXB Rooms offers a great variety in the tour packages. Of late, the company has started using high end vehicles like limousines and Hummers to pick and drop their customers. As a result the customers along with savoring the natural and scenic beauty of the country also get the opportunity to travel in these world class and sophisticated vehicles.



The Dubai Desert Safari tour offered by the company commences in the afternoon behind the bustle of the city with a magnificent roller coaster drive in the desert and experiencing the thrills of the splendid sand dunes. The tourists on reaching the campsite are given a traditional welcome, they (the tourists) then relax throughout the day enjoying and savoring authentic Arabic cuisines and music. Apart from organizing Tours to Dubai DBX Rooms also provides travel packages to tourists visiting Europe, Abu Dhabi, Oman etc.



DXB rooms also provides concise and clear information on important aspects like accommodation options available in these countries (full information on budget as well as 5 star hotels), tourist spots etc on its website. A tourist planning to visit any such location can use the information provided on the website to plan his/her trip in a comprehensive and better way, which would enable the individual to derive full satisfaction (i.e. satisfying his/her need for leisure). During the Dubai Desert Safari Tour visitors can take home various souvenirs from the heart of the deserts like snapshots of a falcon on their shoulders, henna tattoos or the lingering flavor of shisha.



