DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares over potential securities laws violations by DXP Enterprises and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) concerning whether a series of statements by DXP Enterprises regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



DXP Enterprises Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $656.20 million in 2010 to over $1.24 billion in 2013 and that its respective Net Income increased from $19.38 million to $60.24 million.



Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) grew from $10.83 per share in February 2010 to as high as $115.20 per share on December 31, 2013, respectively $113.21 per share on April 30, 2014.



Then on May 14, 2014, DXP Enterprises Inc announced its 2014 First Quarter Results.



Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) dropped from $108.92 per share to as low as $64.58 per share on May 14, 2014.



On May 23, 2014, NASDAQ:DXPE shares closed at $68.81 per share.



Those who purchased shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com