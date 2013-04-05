Dyanna Spa Is Now Offering Gay-Friendly Spas Special Offers & Great Salon Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Dyanna Spa is the ultimate destination for the gay community in New York to enjoy excellent spa and salon services. Claiming to be the city’s one of the most preferred gay friendly spas NYC they offer services that gay people specially need to look attractive and enhance their sensuality. Talking about their special offers and packages meant for the gay people, the founder of this award-winning New York Spa reveals, “Gay people have their own special spa and salon related needs. So, we have picked some special elements to offer them a bouquet of services that can help meet their needs. I think we are the first spa and salon services provider with special services for the gay community.”



Like all human beings, gay people too deserve to look good and attractive. Several humanitarian organizations have appreciated Dyanna Spa for offering special packages to the gay people and make them feel equally good and cherished in the society. Numerous gay activists are working worldwide for the equal rights of the gay community and the NYC spa is very much confident that they are doing a noble job by extending special privilege to the people who often feel socially neglected and alienated.



The Spa claims to offer a host of beauty and salon services that any gay person will find very special to enhance his beauty and the overall appeal. They offer their Gay friendly hair removal New York services both by full body waxing and electrolysis method, which they claim to bring the best results. Since the very opening of their center, Dyanna Spa has been treating all men and women equally. Whether they extend their services to gays or straight people, they claim to offer the best and the most affordable spa, beauty and salon services. Whether you are a gay or a straight, you can expect to avail excellent beauty services in the New York City at their center.



However, all gay people can take advantage of their special offer by visiting the link: http://dyannaspa.wordpress.com/2013/03/11/gay-friendly-ny-day-spa-salon-services/.



About Dyanna Spa

Dyanna Spa is located in New York which offers professional spa and beauty treatment packages to the residents of New York. They offer affordable services and by offering promotional offers from time to time, they make the deals even more affordable and pleasurable for the clients. Currently, they are offering special offers to the gay people which have been designed keeping in mind their special beauty and salon needs. The therapists and technicians at the center are trained and very dedicated who use safest techniques to guarantee the best results.



For Media Contact –

Company: Dyanna Body & Nail Salon Spa

Phone: 212-955-2395

Website: http://dyannaspa.wordpress.com/2013/03/11/gay-friendly-ny-day-spa-salon-services/