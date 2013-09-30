Dyanna Spa Is Now Offering Spa Gift Certificates & Holiday Spa Packages for Its New York Based Customers

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Dyanna Spa is now offering an opportunity to choose from several types of gift certificates to enjoy their beauty treatments at more affordable prices. One can also use these New York Spa Gift Certificates for gifting purposes. These gift certificates could be a unique gifting idea for a person who wants to make a deep inroad into someone’s heart.



“Nothing could be more special than gifting our one of the gift certificates to someone whom you love,” reveals a customer care executive of the Spa. He further adds that Gift Certificates and Holiday Packages are selling fast since customers are going to enjoy huge cost benefits. Dyanna Spa is a very popular Spa in New York and its customers know that gift certificates can be a wonderful way to enjoy some stress-free, pampering and rejuvenating moments with some encouraging beauty results. Moreover, by gifting a Holiday Spa Packages NYC to someone, a visible positive change can be brought into his/her life.



“Our Holiday Spa Packages offer a complete transformation to anyone who spends time at our Spa, enjoying beauty treatments from our qualified and experienced beauty technicians,” maintains the spokesperson of Dyanna Spa. According to him, these new packages offer immense benefits and are available at incredibly low prices. This is the reason why the packages are selling fast and one must grab the limited period offer to benefit from the Spa’s great environment, experience of the beauty experts and their philosophy of maintaining an utmost level of professionalism.



Each of the Spa Gift Certificates spell out what customers will get in the deal. The packages have been designed in a manner so that a customer would get a complete package that can bring a transformational change in a person. These gift certificates can be purchased online, by phone or visiting the spa in person. They, however, promote buying gift certificates online, which saves lots of time and Gift Certificates can be sent immediately through email. One can learn more about their gift certificates by accessing the YouTube video http://youtu.be/bbBHKlQhv94 .



About Dyanna Spa

Dyanaa Spa is a popular Spa and beauty salon located in Manhattan, New York. The Spa has a large team of qualified and experienced beauty experts who offer professional beauty treatments to each client visiting the spa. They are now offering Gift Certificates and Holiday Spa Packages at affordable prices for a limited period of time.



For Media Inquiries –

Telephone: (212)995-2355

Website: http://www.dyannaspa.com