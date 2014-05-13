Dyanna Spa Offers Its Range of Beauty Services for Both Men and Women

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- In order to look good and healthy people need to keep the right care of themselves and their skin. The personality of an individual is defined by the look he wears and the care he takes for his skin and body. In this fast paced world it is highly unlikely that individuals can take care of themselves in the most expected manner. This is why there has been a rise in the number of beauty service stores across the globe. Dyanna Spa is one such service provider which offers a range of beauty solutions for people living in the city of Illinois.



Their popular services include full body massages, aromatherapy, facial massages, body treatments, nail care, and waxing. All these services are available to both men and women. Moreover, these services are provided by experienced and trained professionals who have been a part of this industry for years. Taking these services such as the spa treatments or body massages tends to relax the senses and help people to feel good when they go out to work. Also, these body care and skin care services help people to look young and attractive as well. These services could be taken by visiting their center in Illinois. Moreover, if people wish to check out the range of services Dyanna Spa has on offer they could go to their website and scroll through the services.



In case people are concerned about the prices of availing these services, then they could get in touch with the representatives through the email address or calling on the contact numbers. The representatives of the company would cater to all the queries which individuals might have. Presently the company is operating two different websites to cater to different needs of the customers. For instance it has a dedicated site for waxing services while all other spa as well as related services is offered through another website. For instance if one is looking forward to book an appointment for male Brazilian waxing services they could visit http://malebrazilianwaxingnyc.com/. Moreover, for a nail salon Manhattan service provider the customers may check and book an appointment through http://nailsalonmanhattan.com/.



By using a website customers may even schedule an appointment and only visit the center when they have been allotted the respective time. This adds convenience for people to book services as they do not need to visit the salon in order to avail the services. The company has also received several awards such as the Shecky’s Best in New York Bikini Wax 2006 and many more.



About Dyanna Spa

URL: http://malebrazilianwaxingnyc.com/ ,

http://nailsalonmanhattan.com/

Dyanna Spa is a salon which offers beauty services to both men and women. The company offers a vast range of solutions and has their own website to help customers avail their services. Customers may use the website and book appointments in advance for the respective services they are looking for.



For Media Contact:

Company: Dyanna Spa

Chicago, IL, USA

Website: http://nailsalonmanhattan.com/