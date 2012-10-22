Dyanna Spa Offers Microdermabrasion Treatment in Manhattan New York

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Dyanna Body & Nail Spa introduces the Diamond Microdermabrasion Facial, their latest non-invasive facial technique that utilizes natural diamonds to exfoliate and gently resurface the skin to reveal a soft, smooth and glowing skin.



Facials have been popular treatments to rejuvenate the skin, especially among those who have suffered the harsh effects of the sun, pollution, stress, certain skin conditions, and aging. The quest to revive dull skin and transform into one that is radiant and youthful has created a wide array of different facial treatments, which may prove to be confusing for some. Ideally, you should go for a treatment that is safe, quick and painless, but cost-effective at the same time without compromising exceptional results. The Diamond Microdermabrasion Facial is that one great facial treatment option to bring about significant improvement to your skin—it is so noteworthy that even celebrities talk about it.



The Diamond Microdermabrasion Facial Treatment uses a diamond microdermabrasion machine. This machine comes with a wand composed of natural diamond chips at the tip to slough off dead skin cells and other impurities that are later suctioned into a waste filter. This mild abrasion technique will also stimulate newer skin cells to develop. The effect may not be seen and felt after the initial treatment, which is why it is encouraged to continue the facial for a couple more sessions as recommended.



With the said process, the Diamond Microdermabrasion Facial will lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, vanish age spots or liver spots, heal skin damaged by the sun, reduce enlarged pores, even out skin tone, minimize evidences of aging skin, minimize mild hyperpigmentation, repair certain types of acne scars and remove blemishes, blackheads and whiteheads. The treatment will eventually reveal a fresher, dewy-looking skin that looks years younger.



