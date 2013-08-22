Dyanna Spa Releases Online Video Revealing Secrets of Their Magical Ingrown Hair Removal Treatment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The American Academy for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) reports a significant rise in the growth of laser treatment centers and medical spas across the United States. This indicates the growing popularity of hair removal treatments both among men and women. Dyanna Spa, the leading spa and beauty treatment center, now releases an online video for all those who are planning for an ingrown hair removal NYC. The objective of the video is to educate the consumers about hair removal treatments and the things one must know before choosing a spa or treatment center for getting a bikini body, clear of unwanted hair.



The video recommends to undergo a hair removal treatment under experienced hands only. Dyanna Spa has a team of certified laser specialists who have a deep understanding of cosmetic surgery practices and who perform all laser procedures with great care and efficiency. One of the specialists at the spa states, “Hair removal should simply be a smooth and painless experience for a customer. Our hair removal is a non-surgical cosmetic procedure which we always perform with great dexterity.”



According to an ASAPS statistics, the male customers are also increasingly taking hair removal treatments. Dyanna Spa believes when people want to get clean and clear skin and body, they deserve only the very best treatment. And this newly released video helps consumers understand the basics of the hair removal treatments so that they can choose only the specialists for the job. And Dyanna Spa is the one-stop destination for any kind of Hair Removal in Manhattan. For years, the Spa has been serving a long list of clients with their life-changing beauty therapies.



According to the ASAPS report, laser hair removal treatment is the second most beauty treatment after BOTOX Cosmetic injections. With its growing popularity, it has become important that consumers must get proper knowledge about hair removal treatment. Now, this YouTube video will certainly help consumers to learn everything about hair removal before undergoing a treatment. Anyone planning for an ingrown hair removal NYC or willing to undergo a Hair Removal in Manhattan can now check the YouTube video at http://youtu.be/u028QuATu4c .



About Dyanna Spa

Dyanna Spa is located in New York which offers professional spa, hair removal and beauty treatments to the residents of New York. They offer affordable services and by offering promotional offers from time to time, they make the deals even more affordable and pleasurable for the clients. The therapists and technicians at the center are trained and very dedicated who use safest techniques to guarantee the best results. They also maintain a blog where women can discuss their personalized beauty related issues.



For Media Contact:

Phone: 212-955-2395

Website: http://www.dyannaspa.com/