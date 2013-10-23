Dye Sensitized Cell Markets - 2013 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2013 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The recent announcement of dye sensitized cells (DSCs) based on perovskite material that provide a 15 percent efficiency shows that DSCs could be about to hit the PV mainstream. With such new developments in mind, this new report forecasts and analyzes the market for DSCs over the next eight years.



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NanoMarkets has been covering the ups and downs of the DSC sector for the past five years and we believe that DSC is entering into a new era. DSC technology will soon be able to provide efficiencies close to those of commercial thin-film solar panels. And, for the first time for years, DSC will be competing in a stable market environment for solar panels.



In the report, we examine how the leading players in the DSC space plan to generate revenues in this new business environment and how their addressable markets will grow in the next decade. Our analysis covers all the product/market areas that are being seriously suggested for DSC and shows how these markets are likely to evolve.



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Because of its huge revenue potential we are especially interested in the building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) sector and we also take a serious look at the opportunity for selling DSC products into the developing world; a market that several DSC firms have specifically targeted. This report also appraises the commercial significance of recent technical developments in the DSC space, especially the development of improved electrolytes both solid-state and liquid.



As always with NanoMarkets reports, this report also contains granular, eight-year forecasts of DSC panel and materials shipments in volume and value terms, broken down by application wherever possible. Materials covered include the critical components of the cells and modules; host, dye, and electrolyte materials; transparent and nontransparent electrode materials; and encapsulation materials.



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Executive Summary

E.1 Opportunities for DSC Panel Makers

E.2 Opportunities for Materials Suppliers

E.3 Eight Firms to Watch in the DSC Space

E.4 Eight-Year Forecast Summary for DSC Markets



Chapter One Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Objective and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.3.1 Forecasting Methodology

1.3.2 Data Sources

1.3.3 Alternative Scenarios

1.4 Plan of this Report



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Chapter Two Important Recent Technical Trends in Dye Sensitized Cells

2.1 Electrolytes

2.1.1 Liquid

2.1.2 Solid-State: Beyond Iodine

2.2 Electrode Materials

2.2.1 Better Dopants for TiO2

2.3 Future Use of Quantum Dots in DSCs

2.4 Encapsulation and Substrates

2.5 Eight-Year Projections of DSC Efficiencies

2.5.1 Comparison to Other Thin-Film and Organic PV

2.6 Key Points Made in this Chapter



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