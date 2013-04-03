Dying Within: Gripping New Book by Patricia Kelly Urges Readers Never to Give Up Fighting for a Better Future

Rockville Center, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- For centuries, literature has been used to inspire change in generations of readers. Fusing gripping fiction with an abundance of real-world fact, Patricia Kelly’s latest novel is poised to help thousands of individuals realize the importance of always fighting for a better future.



‘Dying Within’ is more than a story; it’s a powerful reminder that every individual charts their own course through life’s myriad of choices.



Synopsis:



LOVE! HATE! PASSION! HEARTRENDING! SUSPENSE! TRAGEDY! TORMENT! PAIN! This book will take a look at two individuals that were totally destroyed by the actions of others. We all have choices but our decisions do bring consequences whether they are good or bad.



Why do people feel that they have the right to destroy someone else's life for no apparent reason? It seems that some people have an immense, unhealthy pleasure by crushing someone else's spirit by shredding them apart. We are all equipped with so much power.



Any type of abuse whether it is mental, emotional, or physical can leave never-ending scars. We can all change the choices that we make but we can also change what has been dealt to us. We can redirect our journey. Let's change our power for good.



As the author explains, she has a passion for writing truly life-changing literature.



“I want to show people that no matter what difficulties we may come up against in our past, present or future, we all have choices. We can either sit around or feel sorry for ourselves or we can rise above any difficulty. Each of the two protagonists in my story faces a unique situation and how they react will change the direction of their life,” says Kelly.



Continuing, “It's easier to give up but it's worthwhile when we fight to change ourselves and to move forward in a positive way. We all have that power and we need to use it.”



Critics praise Kelly for her diligent efforts to change the lives of others. By capturing the public’s attention with bold narratives and steadily feeding readers valuable information, the author’s unique style of writing is resonating with readers around the world.



Due to the book’s popularity, interested parties are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Dying Within’, published by Renewal Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/14Je70V



About the Author: Patricia Kelly

Patricia Kelly lives in New York with her husband, Gregory. She has various hobbies but her favorite pastime is writing. She has been an author for over ten years. She enjoys writing fictional books based on the challenges that we face today. Her goal is to show through her characters how we can change any negative feelings into a positive way of life. Her aim is to let others see that we don’t have to stand still but move forward and possibly help someone else along the way.