Dylan Farrell Launches Art Calendar Fundraising Campaign on Indiegogo Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Artist looks to raise $5,000 via Indiegogo to support his campaign to produce a unique art calendar



Dylan Farrell is an Award Winning Canadian Artist that creates original oil paintings, photography, graphics and pattern designs. The artist who has been described as an exciting artist to watch out for has launched an Indiegogo campaign to produce an 18-month calendar.



The calendar which could be seen as an investment will contain 18 original art that Dylan Farrell has created. The Limited Edition 8.5" x 6", Full Color 18 Month Calendar will feature some of the artist best work and best of all, people looking to donate to the campaign could have a special message featured on the calendar.



This Indiegogo campaign is like no other crowdfunding campaign. When people donate to make the 18-month artist calendar a reality, they can have a small personal message included on the calendar.



People wishing to have their message displayed on the calendar which would make an amazing present for a loved one will have to hurry as there are limited spaces available.



The artists who would like people to experience real art is offering a number of rewards as a way of thanking people for their support. People can choose to receive a T-Shirt with a choice of a special message. The high quality and well-designed T-Shirts are black and made of 100% pre-shrunk cotton. They come in four different sizes for men and for women, giving people a unique T-Shirt to wear.



Companies wishing to show their support can have their logo’s displayed on the back of each limited calendar, giving business owners a great way to promote and increase their brand.



With Dylan Farrell being an artist to watch out for, the limited edition calendars could be a great investment for the future.



Artists get little support and by supporting this campaign people can show their support while at the same time receiving a limited edition calendar with amazing unique art.



To support the campaign and receive a thank you reward, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-campaign-for-a-lot-of-fun or to learn more about Dylan Farrell and see all of his great designs which can be bought from his website, please visit http://www.farrellartanddesign.com



About http://www.farrellartanddesign.com

Dylan Farrell is an Award Winning Canadian Artist that creates original oil paintings, photography, graphics and pattern designs.



Media Contact

Dylan Farrell

farrellfineart@yahoo.ca