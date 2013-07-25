Dynagem to Buy Precious Metals and Luxury Watches Online

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Dynagem, a reputable online company, is proud to announce that they are buying all precious and semi-precious metals in any condition. These include gold, diamond, silver, platinum and even luxury watches. With this company, people no longer need to worry about their damaged jewelries or other collections. Through depending on Dynagem, they can get a few amounts for their precious stuff.



Dynagem is not an ordinary company. Compared to others, they offer a door-2-door service. This is often observed if their customers have high value items and do not wish to send them to the company. For customers’ satisfaction, the staff personally visits their clients’ place and provides an instant estimate and evaluation service.



Another best thing about this company is their friendly and well-trained staff. Since most of their staff have enough knowledge about gold and valuable jewelries, their customers can also get more tips on how to secure their precious metals. They also answer their clients’ inquiries immediately, particularly when it comes to gold and other metals.



Individuals who opt to deal with this company can easily contact them. All they have to do is check their official website. Then, they have to post their gold and wait for the staff’s evaluation. Through depending on this company, people can guarantee that they can get the best rate for their valuable jewelries and watches. Dynagem ensures that the payment is made within 24-hours via cheque or bank transfer.



Unlike others, this company also offers an extensive customer service support. Since Dynagem is dedicated in giving the best deal for their customers, they always ensure that their clients will be satisfied after transacting with them.



It is expected that Dynagem will become more well-known among its target customers due to the things it has in store. Most people prefer to sell their jewelries and watches due to their extensive services. Upon checking out the company’s site, individuals will get all the information they are looking for.



If you are interested in dealing with this company, simply check www.dynagem.net or visit its main office in London, England U.K. For additional information, you are also free to contact the authorized personnel via phone through dialing 0844-686-8881. As an option, you can also send a message to contact@dynagem.co.uk or dynagem@outlook.com.



About Us

For more information visit the website http://www.dynagem.net/



For Media Contact:

Company: Dynagem

Address: Unit 3 - 22 Hatton Garden

London, England, EC1N 8BA U.K

Contact No.: 0844-686-8881

Email Address: contact@dynagem.co.uk

dynagem@outlook.com

Website: http://www.dynagem.net/