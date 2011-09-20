Dynamic Application Security Testing Market in Europe 2010-2014 - Latest Market Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2011 -- Reportstack, the provider of premium market research reports has announced the addition of 'Dynamic Application Security Testing Market in Europe 2010-2014' market report to its offering.



The Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 33.2 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing dependence of companies on their websites and web applications. The DAST market in Europe has also been witnessing an increasing acceptance of cloud-based and SaaS-based solutions. However, the inability of DAST solutions to scan code errors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Key vendors dominating this market include IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Cenzic Inc., WhiteHat Security Inc., Veracode Inc., and Parasoft Corp.



Dynamic Application Security Testing Market in Europe 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the DAST market landscape and its growth prospects in Europe. Further, this report includes a discussion on key vendors providing DAST solutions to end-users in Europe. This report takes into account both software/license and service revenues of DAST vendors. In addition, this report covers companies that may purchase DAST solutions from pure-play DAST providers but further provide these services to end-users as their own.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Table of contents:



01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Market Coverage

04. Market Landscape

05. Vendor Landscape

06. Market Growth Drivers

07. Market Challenges

08. Market Trends

09. Key Vendor Analysis

09.1 IBM Corp.

09.2 Hewlett-Packard Co.

09.3 Cenzic Inc.

09.4 WhiteHat Security Inc.

09.5 Veracode Inc.

09.6 Parasoft Corp.

10. Other Reports in this Series



List of Exhibits:

Exhibit 1: Dynamic Application Security Testing Market in Europe 2010–2014 (US$ million)

Exhibit 2:Dynamic Security Application Testing Market in Europe by Vendor Segmentation 2010



