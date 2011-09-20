Dynamic Application Security Testing Market in the Asia Pacific 2010-2014 - Latest Market Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2011 -- Reportstack, the provider of premium market research reports has announced the addition of 'Dynamic Application Security Testing Market in the Asia Pacific 2010-2014' market report to its offering.



The Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 33.6 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing dependence on web applications and websites for critical business processes. The DAST market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the adoption of cloud- and SaaS-based models. However, low technological knowledge and awareness about DAST solutions in the APAC region could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Key vendors dominating this market include IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Cenzic Inc., WhiteHat Security Inc., Parasoft Corp., and Veracode Inc.



Dynamic Application Security Testing Market in the Asia Pacific Region 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses specifically on the APAC region and covers the DAST market landscape and its growth prospects. Further, the report covers the vendors that provide DAST solutions to end-users in the APAC region. The report takes into account both the software/license and service revenue from the DAST vendors. In addition, the report includes companies that might have collaborated with pure-play DAST providers and purchased solutions from them but provide the solution as their own.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Table of contents:



01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Market Coverage

04. Market Landscape

05. Vendor Landscape

06. Market Growth Drivers

07. Market Challenges

08. Market Trends

09. Key Vendor Analysis

09.1 IBM Corp.

09.2 Hewlett-Packard Co.

09.3 Cenzic Inc.

09.4 WhiteHat Security Inc.

09.5 Parasoft Corp.

09.6 Veracode Inc.

10. Other Reports in this Series



List of Exhibits:

Exhibit 1: Dynamic Application Security Testing Market in the Asia Pacific 2010–2014 (US$ million)

Exhibit 2: Dynamic Application Security Testing in the Asia Pacific by Vendor Segmentation 2010



