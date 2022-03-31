Dynamic Data Masking Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: IBM, Microsoft, Baffle

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Dynamic Data Masking Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Dynamic Data Masking market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States),Informatica (United States),Micro Focus (United Kingdom),Oracle (United States),Microsoft (United States),Delphix (United States),MENTIS INC. (United States),Camouflage Software Inc. (Canada),IRI CoSort (United States),Baffle, Inc. (United States)



Definition:

Dynamic data masking is widely used in various industries like BFSI, telecommunication, healthcare, retail, education, and other sectors. It is an emerging technology that aims at providing real-time data masking of production data. It helps prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data by allowing customers to specify how much of the data is to be revealed for minimal impact on the application layer. It is used for functions like default, email, random, custom string, and others data masking process.



Market Trends:

- Integration of Various Features Like Partial and Full Masking for Numeric Data



Market Drivers:

- Rising Number of Data Threats Online Requires Enhanced Security and Reduces the Risk of a Data Breach

- Demand for the Customised Data masking for Regulatory and Business Operations



Market Opportunities:

- Surging Demand for the Dynamic Data Masking from BFSI Sectors for Extra Security



The Global Dynamic Data Masking Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Operations, Marketing and Sales, Human Resource (HR), Others), Function (Default, Email, Random, Custom String), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy, Others), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-based)



Global Dynamic Data Masking market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

