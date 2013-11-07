Dynamic Enterprise Publishing Market Will Reach at CAGR of 9.60% Globally by 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global Dynamic Enterprise Publishing (DEP) market to grow at a CAGR of 9.60 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce costs involved in document publishing. The Global DEP market has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud-based DEP software. However, the existence of in-house publishing systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Dynamic Enterprise Publishing market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global DEP market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Adobe Systems Inc., EMC Corp., GMC Software AG, Hewlett-Packard Co., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Parametric Technology Corp., and Quark Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report are Active Docs Ltd., Cincom Systems Inc., Newgen Software Technologies, PrintSoft Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Sefas Innovation Inc., Thunderhead Ltd., and XMPie Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 List of Outsourced Desktop Management Services

6.3 Global IT Outsourcing Market

6.3.1 Market Size and forecast

6.3.2 Market Segmentation

6.4 Global Desktop Outsourcing Market

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation

8. Key Leading Countries

8.1 USA

8.2 UK

8.3 Japan



9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers



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