Dynamic IDX Solution Simplifies North Carolina Real Estate Search by Seamlessly Integrating MLS Listings

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to announce Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina real estate broker Martha Pope has opted to enable a custom IDX solution on her website. Home seekers can now experience an online property search like never before available, thanks to the partnership between IDX and the Brunswick County MLS (BRWC). Thousands of detailed property listings are now synced to Pope’s search page, giving potential buyers a comprehensive database of homes to search, without ever leaving the website Pope hosts. The convenient and easy-to-use IDX-enabled website of Pope has forever changed the Ocean Isle Beach home search.



Home seekers gain monumentally by utilizing the tools Pope sponsors on her website and dynamic BRWC search page. They are given features, such as the mortgage calculator and the ability to take virtual tours that help them to better understand the real estate buying process before meeting with Pope in person to look at homes. These IDX-enabled features allow Pope’s clients to experience an informative property search without ever leaving the ease and convenience of her website.



An administrative login page makes it so much simpler for Pope to manage her website. She has the tools at her disposal to connect with clients online and even grow her business, with the IDX solution that generates potential client leads. With IDX Broker software, Pope has transformed her real estate website into an comprehensive solution to the complicated online real estate world. Never before has it been easier to manage a website or control the BRWC, than it is now with IDX Broker software.



About Martha Pope

Martha Pope is a real estate broker and owner of Pope Real Estate of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .