Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance Now Offering Hardscaping Services for Properties This Fall

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance has been serving the greater Philadelphia area with a variety of landscaping services for over two decades. In fact, Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance service customers in about six different counties throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Whether a homeowner is interested in irrigation systems in Bucks County or a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen in New Jersey, Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance is up for the job. Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance provides solutions for both residential and commercial customers. Services don’t stop with landscaping. In fact, snow removal, pest removal, lighting installation, and more are all regular services provided by Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance. With the end of summer near, Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance is now talking to customers about hardscaping options for the autumn season.



The summer is quickly coming to an end. Although the summer season is a great chance to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air, many homeowners love using their outdoor space in the fall. Some of the most popular hardscaping options for autumn use are built-in fire pits and fireplaces. There are few things in life that can create a sense of coziness and set up a great conversational environment like an open fire. Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance has professionals who are experts in hardscaping fire pits and fireplaces seamlessly into a property.



Not only will these features provide additional entertainment value, but they are beautiful additions to a property. Another great hardscaping feature is an outdoor kitchen. Added convenience and aesthetic appeal accompany every outdoor kitchen installed by Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance. Business owners and homeowners looking for hardscaping in Newtown should check out the Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance website or call 215-402-7271 for more information.



About Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance

Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance is proud to have been providing Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey for over 20 years giving both residential and commercial property owners landscaping services. Dynamic offers everything from lawn care, landscape maintenance, irrigation, hardscape, pest control, and even snow removal. They are located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and offer their services into Montgomery County, Delaware County, PA and into Burlington County, Mercer County, and Monmouth County, NJ. Dynamic Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance makes sure that every customer is satisfied, call today for a free estimate or visit http://www.dynamiclandscape.com/.