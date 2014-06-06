Dynamic New MMORPG "Warlordz of Wrestling (WoW)" Seeks Crowdfunding Through GoFundMe to Launch Their Facebook Game

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Man is a gaming animal and must always strive to be the best in any competition.



Warlordz of Wrestling (WoW) is targeted towards pro wrestling fans, fans of RPGs or anyone who likes games of skill with an eye on competing to be among the best. Warlordz of Wrestling (WoW) is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that will be among the latest Facebook games that entertain millions of people every day. WoW is a turnbased skill game where players enter virtual wrestling matches against Facebook friends as well as other players in the game.



True to the world of professional wrestling, players will fight matches with the goal being of becoming WoW World Heavyweight Champion.



Over the past several years, wrestling-based Facebook games have proven to be very popular with up to 150,000 active players any day of the week. The team behind the Warlordz of Wrestling seeks to up the ante with their new pro wrestling game featuring legends of the sport everyone will recognize and remember including “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Matt Hardy, Kamala, Nikolai Volkoff, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and dozens more.



Warlordz of Wrestling (WoW) needs funding to begin launching new projects and to execute this idea of gaming into reality.



GoFundMe Page: http://bit.ly/1kMl6Zf