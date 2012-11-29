Dynamic Online Women's Community Welcomes Vibrant New Co-Hosts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- After an extensive search, It’s All About Women, a dynamic digital community that celebrates and empowers women to live their best lives, has recently expanded their international team to include 3 new co-hosts — Kelly Orchard, Esther Brandon (aka Queen Esther) and Neerja Sharma.



As co-hosts Kelly, Esther and Neerja will be serving and supporting thousands of members of the It’s All About Women community by offering their guidance and advice on various important aspects of a woman’s life including health, relationships, mind, money, business and spirit.



The 3 women come from vastly different backgrounds, as well as work and life experiences.



Kelly Orchard is from Bakersfield, California and may be the only woman on the planet who has a radio station — Kelly 95 — named after her. The Brandon family operated several radio stations and Kelly remained in the broadcasting industry for more than 3 decades.



A serious health crisis and life-derailing event inspired Kelly to become a therapist so she could help others who struggle with challenging life situations. Kelly earned her Masters Degree in Psychology with an emphasis on Marriage and Family Therapy and she is now dedicated to helping people achieve spiritual, mental and emotional peace and happiness.



Esther Brandon (aka Queen Esther) is from Ohio and worked for over 18 years in the training and development profession in the private, public and not for profit sectors. She is an advocate of lifelong learning, and most recently completed coursework towards a PhD in Workforce Development & Education from Ohio State University.



Esther grew up battling eating disorders and low self-esteem. She conquered her personal struggles to become Ms. Plus America in 2010. Esther is now on a quest to encourage and empower women to love themselves, overcome their “self-esteem monsters” and live a life of purpose.



The daughter of 2 doctors from India, Neerja Sharma was born and raised in New Jersey. She became an electrical engineer and worked for a number of Fortune 500 companies. Neerja eventually turned to her real passions — acting and sharing her awareness and experiences with the power of peace and love.



Now a mama, actor, artist and activist, Neerja is devoted to helping women stay true to their authentic selves and live the life of their dreams, no matter what their age or personal circumstances.



With fresh motivational ideas and support from these 3 vibrant, passionate and inspirational women, the It’s All About Women team is set to achieve their ultimate goal: to reach millions of women around the world and inspire and support each of them to achieve their highest potential, goals, and dreams both in their work and personal lives.



About itsallaboutwomen.com

It’s All About Women is all about making women’s lives Even Better. It's a safe, supportive and free online community reaching hundreds of thousands of women each week through our active website and Facebook page. It’s All About Women has had the pleasure to serve more than 4 million women in 219 countries since our inception in July 2010.



It’s All About Women aims to uplift and empower women to achieve their dreams by sharing expert advice, guidance and inspiration as well as top-notch resources for various essential aspects of a woman’s life including: relationships, health, money, mind, business and spirit.



To learn more about It’s All About Women, please visit www.itsallaboutwomen.com or find all our contact information at http://itsallaboutwomen.com/contact-us/



Contact:

Company name: It's All About Women

Location: New York

Web Addresss: http://www.itsallaboutwomen.com

email: support@itsallaboutwomen.com