Dynamic Producer Releases "Beat Battle King: The Blueprint to Winning Beat Battles"

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Dynamic Producer, a professional organization for music producers has released a guide for mastering the art of beat battles called Beat Battle King: The Blueprint To Winning Beat Battles .



“Beat battles are a powerful platform music producers can utilize to gain more exposure,” explains Felisha Booker, Founder & CEO of Dynamic Producer. “Winning a beat battle can fast track a beatmaker or music producer’s credibility, build a buzz and drive demand. Our new ebook explains how a music producer can best prepare to win a beat battle.”



“Beat Battle King” explains what to consider before the beat battle, offers tips on beat battle preparation and how to get the most out of the experience. It also includes tips on music production and beat battle techniques. “We broke down each step of being in a beat battle and chose what were the most important to include in the ebook,” says Felisha Booker, Founder & CEO of Dynamic Producer. “Our insider tips will help music producers understand how to incorporate proven techniques during their next beat battle and gain the competitive advantage.”



“Beat Battle King” offers a range of information that benefits music producers new to beat battles as well as those who have competed before. The tips can be used as a tool for music producers new to the beat battle scene or for those producers who have yet to win a beat battle.



“Beat battles are more than just showing up with hot beats,” says Booker. “Doing your research, understanding the environment and proper techniques are all huge components of winning. But, when you understand certain factors and you implement those into your strategy, you will increase your chances of winning.”



Beat Battle King is available for download today. In addition to the standard ebook, a 5 track music review and the Beat Battle King Drum Kit consisting of 30 premium drum sounds designed by Vess Dynamick may also be purchased exclusively on the website.



For more information visit: http://dynamicproducer.com/



About Dynamic Producer

Dynamic Producer has over 12 years’ experience working with music producers to make better music, learn the business and advance their careers. Through an exclusive, invite only membership, Dynamic Producer provides 1 on 1 support to help music producers get to their next level in beat making, music production, music mixing, music business, branding, marketing, promotions, management and networking. Dynamic Producer also holds online music showcase events, seminars and an annual music conference called DCON MUSIC .