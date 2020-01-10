Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Industry



Description



The DRAM market is very dynamic yet volatile. Since its commercial introduction in 1971, more than 80 global companies have participated in the DRAM market, and over time, many have exited this particular segment of the IC industry due to fierce competition among the stakeholders, a lack of technology know-how or technology migration challenges.



Technology migration and the successful scaling up of new technologies are likely to be the keys to profit growth for DRAM industry stakeholders, rather than production capacity expansion during the study period of this report. Product design and processing require high levels of technical expertise and a significant investment at the product and process development stage.



Compared to 10 years ago, only three major DRAM companies–Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron— survived to enjoy the higher profits after market consolidation. Samsung dominates the DRAM market in terms of revenue generation, but all the major suppliers are relatively balanced in terms of impacting DRAM prices.



With the growth of transactional data, cloud computing and data analytics, next-generation workloads will require higher-performance storage. This will drive the growth and technology innovation in the entire memory device industry. The industry has seen significant diversification of demand in the last few years, and a higher portion of DRAM demand now comes from various applications, including mobile handsets and automotive, industrial and networking applications. Requirements for more complicated features, including dual cameras, artificial intelligence applications for smartphones and robust demand for data center servers, are the key driving factors for DRAM industry growth in next five years. DRAM demand is also booming for the emergence of a wide range of consumer and automobile products and technologies, including 4K televisions, autonomous cars and voice-activated devices. The DRAM product lifecycle is very short, typically two to three years. As the DRAM industry matures and competition for the next generation of electronic devices becomes tougher, the product lifecycle is getting shorter due to the speed of technology innovation. In this sense, DRAM providers need a specified and speedy strategy from technology innovation to product design and sales.



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3447446-dynamic-random-access-memory-dram-global-markets-to-2022



DRAM suppliers are mostly investing in technology transition and process optimization, as opposed to the expansion of production capacity. This is likely to keep the 2018 prices similar to those of the second half of 2017. In 2018, DRAM manufacturers will mainly focus on continuing their flexibility in product mix strategy and strengthening cost competitiveness through the expansion of 1X-nanometer process migration.



The PC DRAM market is already saturated and shrinking, but DRAM and DRAM module manufacturers are trying to gain cost advantages by raising the share of gaming products in their product mixes and keeping their own DRAM inventories at optimal levels. This is likely to create a shortage of PC DRAM modules by the end of 2019, resulting in a significant increase in PC DRAM ASP.Report Scope



This report provides a review of the global DRAM market according to its different available types, subtypes and generations, and application areas. The current market status for DRAM, trends and growth forecasts for the next five years are provided. Supply and sourcing issues, including pricing trends and the latest developments, are also discussed. Manufacturers and suppliers of different DRAM types have been discussed and analyzed based on their market shares, product types and regions. This report discusses important manufacturers, technologies, market shares and end-user products in which DRAM is incorporated, and then provides supporting figures and insights. Key factors influencing demand have been highlighted. The report also provides a detailed patent analysis with information on various strategic initiatives attempted by market players in last five years to meet the increasing market demand for DRAM across different application sectors. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2022 are provided for each major DRAM type for all major application areas.



The report concludes with a special focus on the company landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major DRAM chip and module manufacturers and suppliers in the global semiconductor industry.



The scope of this report is wide and includes:

– Detailed discussion of the DRAM market and technology background.

– Detailed study of different DRAM types, different generations of each type and their market potential for various end-use application sectors.

– Analysis of the market's value, with data from 2015, 2016 and 2017, and its projections for 2018, including five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Analysis of country-based DRAM manufacturing markets.

– Discussion of industry structure, key players and their market shares, technology market strategies, DRAM demand and bit volume growth, DRAM production capacities by company and DRAM pricing trends.

– Focus on other influential factors, such as patents and company profiles.

– The report will mainly highlight the SDRAM market, as all earlier DRAM technology types have become nearly obsolete. The DRAM aftermarket is specifically excluded from the study, as it is considered beyond the scope of this report. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes



– 62 data tables

– An overview of the market for Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM)

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– A breakdown of synchronous DRAM types in the market, such as ESDRAM, DDR, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and GDDR

– A breakdown of the market by application, including computers, handheld devices, wearable medical devices, networking, gaming, display devices, cameras, and automobiles

– Coverage of supply and sourcing issues, including pricing trends and the latest developments

– Relevant patent analysis

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Etron Technology Inc., Innodisk Corp., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc. and Micron Technology Inc.



Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3447446-dynamic-random-access-memory-dram-global-markets-to-2022



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographical Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

DRAM Market, by Density

Technology Background

Different DRAM Architectures

Key Market Drivers

Favorable Supply and Demand Situation

Expanding Application Potential

Advent of Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Expansion of Cloud Services

Key Market Challenges

High Initial Investment

Emerging Memory Innovations

Technical Difficulty in Process Scaling

Declining Market of Personal Computer Devices

Technology Trend

Demand for Higher Density

Long-Life of Trouble-Free Operation

Process Node Shrink Smaller and Smaller

Industry Structure

Production Capacity

DRAM Price Structure

Key Business Strategies

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Global DRAM Market by Technology and Architecture

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Global DRAM Market by Application

DRAM Bit Volume Growth

Desktop Personal Computer DRAM

Global Market for Mobile Devices

Global Market for Server DRAM

DRAM Market for Automobiles

DRAM Market for Consumers Electronics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Country

Global Market for DRAM Manufacturers, by Country

Taiwan Market for DRAM Manufacturers

U.S. Market for DRAM Manufacturers

South Korean Market for DRAM Manufacturers

China Market for DRAM Manufacturers

Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments

Patent Review

Patents by Year

Patent by Country

Patent Review by Assignee

Patent Review, by Technology

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

APACER TECHNOLOGY INC.

ATP ELECTRONICS INC.

CERVOZ CO. LTD.

CORSAIR COMPONENTS INC.

EDGE TECH CORP.

ESSENCORE LTD.

ETRON TECHNOLOGY INC.

GOLDEN EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. SKILL INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.

INNODISK CORP.

INTEGRATED SILICON SOLUTIONS INC.

INTEL CORP.

KINGSTON TECHNOLOGY CO. INC.

MA LABS INC.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC.

NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORP.

NETLIST INC.

OM ASSOCIATES PVT. LTD.

PNY TECHNOLOGIES INC.

POWERCHIP TECHNOLOGY CORP.

PROMOS TECHNOLOGIES

QUALCOMM INC.

RAMAXEL TECHNOLOGY (SHENZHEN) LTD.

RAMBUS INC.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

SHENZHEN JINTAIKE SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD.

SK HYNIX INC.

SMART MODULAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

STEC INC.

TEAM GROUP INC.

TRANSCEND INFORMATION INC.

WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORP.

WINTEC INDUSTRIES INC.

Chapter 9 Appendix

Acronyms

Glossary of Terms



Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3447446



Continued…



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)