Dynamic Women's Professional Network Announces Call for Authors

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Any business professional who’s thought about writing a book realizes that the process is time consuming work. Statistics show that four out of five entrepreneurs have dreamed of becoming an author as a way to establish expertise, increase credibility, and help build their business. Now, there’s an easier way to accomplish author status without writing an entire book. The Dynamic Women’s Professional Network is seeking contributing authors to participate in a compilation of writings from business women.



The books in this Overcoming Mediocrity project contain a unique collection of stories from professional women who have created their own lives of significance, not only in their business lives, but also in their personal, physical, or spiritual lives.Our first volume was a smashing success and was released in May 2013 with 22 participating authors sharing stories meant to inspire other women to success. We are now finalizing the author line-up for our second anthology book in the series called Overcoming Mediocrity Volume II which will be available for distribution early 2014.



“We have many inspiring stories from established leaders who are making an impact on a larger scale as well as writingsfrom those who are impacting a select few in their everyday lives,” said Christie Ruffino of Dynamic Professional Women's Network, Inc. “These stories are meant to inspire and encourage women to realize their true potential.”



As a contributing author, participants can benefit from exposure related to the book’s promotional efforts to the media.Authors also will have the opportunity to purchase books at wholesale price and sell it to clients and friends at retail price.



Important Submission Information:

- Submission deadline: Monday, September30th, 2013

- Submission guidelines: http://www.overcomingmediocrityteam.com/contribute/submission-guidelines

- Required investment for participants: http://www.overcomingmediocrityteam.com/become-a-contributing-author/participation-options/

- Author Testimonials: http://www.overcomingmediocrityteam.com/testimonials/



About the Dynamic Professional Women’s Network

The Dynamic Professional Women’s Network, Inc. (DPWN) is an industry exclusive networking organization designed to help women create partnerships with each other to generate ideas, alliances, and revenues within a structured referral generating format. DPWN members consist of professional and “dynamic” women who recognize the value of connecting with each other and are dedicated to each other’s success and prosperity. For more information about DPWN, visit www.dpwomen.com



Contact:



Christie Ruffino

Dynamic Professional Women’s Network

630-336-3773

publishing@dpwomen.com