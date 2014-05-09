Dynamics Physical Therapy Had Successful Essential Peripheral Seminar

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The Essential Peripheral Seminar was a weekend-long event from April 25 - 27, 2014 in Washington, D.C. Dr. David Sahley (DPT, OCS, COMT) of Dynamics Physical Therapy led the seminar, which was an introduction to Australian orthopedic manual therapy. At 21 hours in length, the course counts towards 2.5 continuing education units (CEUs). The primary focus of the seminar was on accurately assessing and effectively treating the ankle, foot, knee, hip, elbow, wrist, hand, and shoulder. Participants had the opportunity to extensively practice the techniques in lab sessions. Lab clothes were required for these sessions. Past participants have benefitted immensely from the lab-based format. An attendant of one of last year’s events, C. Balton-McPhail, had this to say: “70% lab-based allowed the hands-on skills to be practiced on real individuals, instructor was very personable and took time to be sure the subject matter was absorbed. This was a great course! It gave practical applications that could both be used immediately and after increased practice.”



The Essential Peripheral Seminar was open to physical therapists, occupational therapists, doctors of osteopathic medicine, and medical doctors. During the course, participants were taught the proper application of peripheral joint passive movement, as well as how to differentiate between abnormal resistance and normal resistance against passive movement. Additionally, they learned how to apply Maitland’s clinical reasoning model for treating stiffness and pain. Other course objectives included effective examination techniques, applying clinical assessments, performing differential diagnosis, and the ability to treat orthopedic conditions quickly and effectively.



The course objectives are intended to provide physiotherapists with skills to use immediately with their patients. Past participant D. Evans summed it up by saying, “The application to patient care is immediate when returning to clinic. This has been the most applicable series of seminars I have attended in 18 years of practice.” Mahlon K. Stewart (PT, DPT, GCS) added, “I can apply all concepts covered into my practice immediately. Finally a course that will enhance the way I approach every patient.”



The seminar was the first course in the Maitland-Australian Physiotherapy Seminar (MAPS) series. Through lectures and lab sessions, MAPS provides training on the Maitland-Australian approach to physical therapy. The Maitland-Australian approach focuses on integrating the latest physiotherapy research with orthopedic manual treatments. This approach was developed by physiotherapist Geoffrey Maitland in the 1950s.



About Dynamics Physical Therapy

Dynamics Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy clinic with three offices in Virginia, located in Herndon, Gainesville, and Haymarket. In addition to physical therapy services, they offer sports medicine, post-surgery rehabilitation, whiplash therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, TMJ therapy, arthritis treatment, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com/