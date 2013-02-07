Dynamodo Announces New Services and Products for DIY Electronic Project Builders in the Philippines

Manila, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Dynamodo has just announced that they have expanded their services and brought in a number of new products for their DIY project enthusiasts in the Philippines. Dynamodo Philippines is an online retailer for everything DIY electronics.



As the “go to" Arduino supplier in the Philippines through their online e-commerce store, Dynamodo takes customer service very seriously. To better serve their growing DIY base in the Philippines, they have just begun to add new DIY videos to their website as well as their Dynamodo Blog and Dynamodo Facebook page. They have also increased the efficiency of their customer service phone line and online chat feature for shoppers with product questions. Additionally, they have just added a number of new products from Arduino and other fantastic open source manufacturers that will be going fast.



“We have been getting a tremendous response on our broad product range as well as thousands of visitors to our Facebook page and interacting with us via Twitter,” said a Dynamodo spokesperson. “Although we’re a relatively new company, we wanted to show our growing customer base throughout the Philippines that things will only be bigger and better in 2013.”



Founded in 2012 in response to the growing trend of DIY electronics, Dynamodo serves as an online retail store specialising in the bits and pieces that make any electronics project possible. As the number one destination for everything DIY electronics in the Philippines, they sell a whole range of products from boards, LEDs, sensors and kits to educational and learn-it- yourself books and manuals.



DIY electronic project builders will find a whole swath of new products available at their website. The Arduino Due next generation microcontroller with 32 bit ARM core processor and Arduino Micro microcontroller with micro USB connection, an ICSP header, and a reset button are now in the Philippines. In addition, Arduino’s new Starter Kit includes a selection of the most common and useful electronic components and a book of 15 projects.



Also among the latest additions to the product roster is the new wearable kit Made by Plug n Wear that lets the builder try out wearable sensors and actuators so that they can break into interactive wearable designs. “There are many more new products already on the website with more added almost daily, but we are encouraging project builders to pick them up now as they are already being reserved,” said the spokesperson.



In addition to thousands of DIY open source electronic project parts and equipment, buyers can sign up as members and receive their newsletter with the latest products and information. Online shoppers enjoy guaranteed 24-hour shopping, secure checkout, a variety of payment options, fast shipping, easy returns and fanatical customer service support. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, please visit http://www.dynamodo.com/



