Dynasty Wars: Bold New Sci-Fi Novel Depicts Compelling War of Collectivism Versus Individualism

Staging a life-changing battle between the concepts of collectivism and individualism, readers of ‘Dynasty Wars’ will find themselves questioning their own beliefs as they choose their side and rally among its characters right to the very last page.



Synopsis:



Colonel Kurt Rodriguez lives in a distant future where individuality has been mostly eradicated by the world government. Sent on a mission through space to conquer another race for the Terran Empire, a spatial anomaly sends Kurt and his soldiers, advanced cyborgs, back to ancient Earth.



Finding himself in China at the end of the Han Dynasty, Kurt vows to free his cyborgs from indentured servitude while battling warlords bent on conquering the empire for themselves.



Based upon Luo Guanzhong's 14th Century book, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Dynasty Wars throws in a twist when advanced soldiers from the future arrive and immediately start liberating territory. Kurt does his best to bring freedom to his new found people, while balancing keeping his own soldiers locked in an endless cycle of servitude. It bothers him, but it's difficult to know if they will continue to support him if given free will.



Dynasty Wars tells the story through the eyes of several historical characters as well, including Sun Ce heir to a powerful family legacy. His father, Sun Jian, fought valiantly and rose through the ranks of a strong warlord before being killed. Sun Ce can also trace his legacy back to the wise Sun Tzu, author of The Art of War. Can the Sun brothers, Ce and Quan, carve out their own existence and validate themselves with territory of their own?



The Imperial court maiden, Wan, is caught in a quandary. Seduced by the hated Prime Minister, Dong Zhuo and courted by his elite warrior Li Bu, Wan turns to Daoism, old philosophy of the Yin-Yang, to ease her spirit and plot against both adversaries. When she successfully pits Zhuo and Bu against one another, she finds herself exiled from the imperial court. Now calling herself Diaochan, she seeks out powerful nobles, far away from the imperial capital, to once again increase her station. When she discovers Liu Bei, champion of the people, she believes she's found what she's looking for and vows to support him with all her strength and love.



As the author explains, many readers will already be familiar with his characters.



“Any video gamer familiar with the strategy series ‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms’ or the action hack/slash game series ‘Dynasty Warriors’, will instantly recognize most of the characters in Dynasty Wars,” says Butler.



Continuing, “The fast-paced narrative debates important themes for today's world. Should individualism be cherished, or should collectivism push it aside and eradicate the idea of self for all time?”



Pre-publication views have been nothing but glowing. For example, renowned blogger Mary Fan said, “Butler has the impressive ability to handle multiple complex story lines and tie them together to serve the themes at the novel's core. Collectivism versus individualism, freedom versus oppression, past versus future... Kurt faces all these and more. He and his crew from the future face challenge after challenge, which they must handle deftly or risk throwing an entire civilization into chaos. For fans of military-type science fiction, Dynasty Wars offers a unique take on the genre. Well-written and fairly fast paced, its twists and turns will keep you engaged to the very end.”



‘Dynasty Wars’ is available now in eBook format from Amazon and Createspace.



To read the book’s full review, visit: http://bit.ly/1741WK7



About the Author: James M. Butler

James M. Butler has traveled around the world. Part rock musician, part screenwriter (he's had a work optioned by Lion's Gate) and part novelist, James is perfectly at home with the written word.



James has tutored in many subjects, from Psychology to Geography. He prefers history and excels at the subject.



Originally from the swampy hell of south Florida, James has been called many things in his life, and cynical, sarcastic and sardonic are just three of them. He has also lived in various places around the world. Currently, James works as a care giver for the Developmentally Disabled at a group home somewhere in Ohio…