Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Dynatrace, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by Dynatrace, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Dynatrace, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Waltham, MA based Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. Dynatrace, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $430.96 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2019 to $545.8 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2020, and that its normalized Loss increased from $114.73 million to $417.22 million over those respective time periods.



Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) closed on January 26, 2021, at $43.53 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.