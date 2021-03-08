Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Certain directors of Dynatrace, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Dynatrace, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Waltham, MA based Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. Dynatrace, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $430.96 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2019 to $545.8 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2020, and that its normalized Loss increased from $114.73 million to $417.22 million over those respective time periods.



Those who purchased shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.